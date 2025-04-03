Weekend Preview Versus Philadelphia

April 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks take on Philly in another home-and-home to close out their historic season. If Danbury secures the sweep, the Hat Tricks could end the season on a high note by claiming their third series victory of the 2024-25 campaign. Last weekend marked the first time we saw the Rebels since October, and the most recent series had the same outcome as the first, with a split.

Philadelphia ended up being outscored by the Hat Tricks 10-9 last weekend, as they dropped the first night at home. The Rebels led the game after two periods of play, despite Niko Tournas scoring 1:23 into the game to take an early lead. However, the game would see the two squads trading blows, as the Rebels would lead 3-2 heading into the final frame. David Utkin would then score a highlight-reel goal to tie the game up at three. Hat Tricks d-man Jack Harney would score his first NAHL goal to take their second lead of the night, yet, the scoring was far from over. Ameen Ghosheh, Sal Cerrato, and Niko Tournas would also find the back of the net to top off a five goal frame and a 7-3 win for Danbury. The next night would not be as successful for the Hat Tricks, however, Niko Tournas would score twice to break the all-time goals record for Danbury. The Hat Tricks would take a 6-3 loss on the night, with Rebels goaltender Anthony Sciere making 32 saves on 35 shots.

The final series starts tomorrow night in Danbury at 7:00 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.