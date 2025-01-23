Norsemen Set for Home and Home with Bulls

January 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







The Norsemen take on North Iowa in a home and home series this weekend.

These two teams split a previous home and home back in October with the road team winning each game. The Norsemen fell 1-0 in the opener of the series but came back strong with a 5-2 victory to earn the weekend split. Tied 2-2 after two Bronson Hunt and Andrew Cumming led the third period charge as the Norsemen scored three unanswered goals. Sam Crane tied the game before the 2nd intermission as did Peyton Mithmuangneau before the first intermission. Kyle Miller chipped in 3 assists and Beck Liden made 18 saves for the victory in net.

St. Cloud (15-15-1-3) trails Aberdeen by 7 points for the final playoff spot and are just 2 points ahead of the Bulls. Puck drops at the MAC Friday night at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.