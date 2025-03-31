Norsemen Take Down Mallards

March 31, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







St. Cloud beat the Minnesota Mallards 4-3 on Saturday night in Forst Lake. Mason Lebel gave the Norsemen an early 1-0 lead scoring his 27th of the year from Tyler Wishart. Lebel scored again tying the game 2-2 late in the second off another assist from Wishart. Moments later Kyle Miller put the Norsemen on top heading into the 3rd. Wishart and Alex Sandhu picked up the assists. Wishart scored the eventual game winner a minute into the third for his 4th point of the night. Sandhu picked up his second assist. Beck Lidan made 21 saves for his 19th win in net. With five games left, St. Cloud trails Aberdeen by four points for the final playoff spot and will host Watertown Thursday April 3rd at 7 pm. Tickets available at the door and online at stcloudnorsemen.com

