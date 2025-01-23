Ice Wolves to Wear Special Tunnel to Towers Foundation Themed Jerseys for a Coach's Personal Cause

January 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves © today announced the team will wear special Tunnel to Towers Foundation themed jerseys for home games on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22, 2025, which will be auctioned on DASH Auctions with all proceeds going to the foundation. Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good" by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness, which has special meaning to New Mexico Ice Wolves Head Coach Kevin Hartzell, and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.

"Tunnel to Towers is a charity near and dear to my heart because of their main mission of getting homeless and distressed veterans off the street and into homes. After his military service my older brother Michael became homeless and led a 40-year life on the street," said Kevin Hartzell, Head Coach of the New Mexico Ice Wolves. "His life brought the homeless problems facing veterans into focus for me. Tunnel to Towers is a great organization and I have made it a mission in coming to Albuquerque to do what I can for the great organization. I hope many will join me by supporting Tunnel to Towers and consider getting involved with this fundraiser that means so much to me."

Fans and supporters can support coach Hartzell and the team starting now by making a direct donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation here. The NM Ice Wolves will wear the special Tunnel to Towers Foundation jerseys during home games at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque Friday - Saturday, February 21-22, 2025, as the team takes on NAHL South Division rival Odessa Jackalopes. Both games begin at 6:30pm MT. Throughout the weekend all proceeds of rubber NM Ice Wolves that fans toss on the ice after the home team scores will go to Tunnel to Towers as will Chuck-a-Puck proceeds. On the morning of the Saturday, February 22 home game there will be a pancake breakfast at Outpost Ice Arenas from 8am-10am MT hosted by coach Hartzell and the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team to support this effort with all fans, and supporters welcome. Fans and supporters are also welcome to enjoy a free open skate from 9am-10am MT. Additional details for the pancake breakfast will be announced at a later date.

When coach Hartzell joined the NM Ice Wolves and came to New Mexico with his wife Mary Beth the only thing he asked was for the team, fans and community to make a major effort to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as a way to help others and honor his late brother Michael. Throughout the first three months of 2025, the NM Ice Wolves will encourage fans and others in our community and beyond to help honor coach Hartzell's brother by contributing to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation so that other veterans and first responders can get support from the foundation.

Fan and collector support of the jersey auction will help Tunnel to Towers by placing a bid and taking home a unique fully embroidered game jersey that was designed specifically for this event. The auction will be on Dash Auctions app starting Wednesday, February 19 at 9am MT and will close Wednesday, February 26 at 7pm MT. Starting auction price for each jersey will be $250 with a buy now option at $2,000. In addition to the fully embroidered, game worn jerseys, there will be a few jerseys customized for and signed by celebrities that will be announced at a later date. To bid on an item you must create a Dash Auctions account by visiting https://web.dashapp.io/register, then download the app, sign in and you're set to place a bid to help Tunnel to Towers and get a very unique, fully embroidered hockey jersey to show your commitment to a great cause.

The New Mexico Ice Wolves continue their regular season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), currently sitting in fifth place of the South Division after sweeping the Amarillo Wranglers this past weekend. They are off this weekend to rest and recharge and are back in action Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1 at the Outpost Ice Arenas. Single game tickets start at $27.50 for reserved stadium chair seats and $15 for bleacher seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com. For accessible and companion seating please contact tickets@nmicewolves.com.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks, and catering options are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact tickets@nmicewolves.com for more information.

