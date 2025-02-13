Bobcats and Tauros Battle for Top of the Division

February 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bobcats take on the Minot Minotauros this week in a home and home series! Friday Night, the Bobcats travel up to Pepsi Rink, with puck drop being set for 7:35 P.M. If you can't make it up to Minot, be sure to catch all the action at one of our sponsored Road Watch Party Locations, that will be on the Bobcats social media pages! Saturday Night, the same two teams face off, but the game will take place here in Bismarck! Puck drop is set for 7:15 P.M. Limited tickets remain, call the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422 or log onto BismarckBobcats.com and secure your tickets today!

