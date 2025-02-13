Weekend Preview 2/14-2/15

February 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves will travel to Greeley, Colorado to take on the Grit Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15. The two teams have played five games so far this season with the Grit winning four of them. The Grit, however, will have a different look in-between the pipes as goaltender Jack Erickson left the team to play college hockey at Bentley University. As far as skaters go, the Grit recently sent forward Chris Graves to the Corpus Christi Ice Rays. The Grit are led in points by George Poirier with 33, he also leads the team in goals with 17, and is tied with William Johnson for the team lead in assists with 16. The Ice Wolves are led by Ethan Hull, who leads the team in points with 29, he also leads the team in assists with 20. Andy Earl is the team leader in goals with 12.

Both games will be available to watch on NATV by selecting away audio. Friday night's contest starts at 7:05pm MT and Saturday will start at 4:05pm MT.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.