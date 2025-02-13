Defenseman Matt Henry Makes Commitment to Play College Hockey at Alvernia University
February 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - On Wednesday, February 5th, Defenseman Matt Henry made the decision to commit to playing hockey at the next level. Henry, who hails from Arcadia, Oklahoma, a suburb of Oklahoma City, will play college hockey for the Golden Wolves at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania. Matt's commitment comes on the heels of his 90th NAHL game played, and with 14 left in the season, he's on track to reach the century mark before he leaves the league. Of those 90 so far, 38 have been spent in his home state of Oklahoma with the Warriors. Coach Weossner has this to say about the Oklahoman's commitment, "Matt will be an unbelievable piece of their program. From his steady game, to the person he is inside and outside the locker room, he is as well-rounded as an individual as you'd meet. They are extremely lucky to have him and we are extremely excited for him."
Congratulations Matt on your commitment. The Warrior family wishes you nothing but the best going forward!
