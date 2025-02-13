Hat Tricks Take Tough Loss to Nordiques to Start Series

February 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury gets off to a rough start in their first game in Maine. As Nordiques netminder Matthew DellaRusso would make 34 saves on 36 shots, along with a huge two periods from the Maine offense that took a 6-2 victory. Sal Cerrato and Max Pendy would be the only scorer for the Hat Tricks.

Danbury would start on the wrong foot in the opening frame, as three penalties were called against the Hat Tricks. Only one of these would turn into a power play goal for Maine, however, the Nordiques would score three total to take a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Maine would add on three more in the second frame, however, Hat Tricks defenseman Sal Cerrato would score his first goal as a Hat Trick to put Danbury on the board. The final frame would feature our only power play goal, which would be Hat Tricks rookie forward Max Pendy's second of the season. Danbury would end the game at 6-2, to take their third loss to Maine this season.

The Hat Tricks conclude their seven-game road trip tomorrow night, as they square off with the Nordiques for the final time in the regular season. The Valentine's Day game starts at 7:30 p.m. and you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.