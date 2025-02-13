Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Tilt with Nordiques Ends in 6-2 Loss

February 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks had a coarse night at the Colisée, as they fell to the Nordiques in a 6-2 final. Sal Cerrato and Max Pendy were the only Hat Tricks to find the back of the net. Maine now takes a 3-2 season series lead following tonight's results.

Crowshaw Performs Well as a Reliever

Ryan Crowshaw took over the crease following Tyler Spokane's rough outing in the crease tonight, making 19 saves on 25 shots. Crowshaw would save all eight shots he faced through 25:04 of playing time, which included a stunning save late in the third.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks conclude their seven-game road trip tomorrow night, as they square off with the Nordiques for the final time in the regular season. The Valentine's Day game starts at 7:30 p.m. and you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

