Bobcats Take on Minotauros for Mid-Week New Year's Eve Game

December 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bobcats are back on home ice for the final time in 2024 as they take on the Minot Minotauros at 7:15 P.M. This will be the first game for the Bobcats after the Christmas break as they look to continue their winning ways into the 2nd half of the season. There will be a backpack giveaway for the fans courtesy of Veracity Motors. Limited standing room only tickets remain, be sure to log onto BismarckBobcats.com or call the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422 to secure your tickets today!

