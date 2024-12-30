Wranglers Fall to Jackalopes 3-1

December 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Odessa Jackalopes defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 3-1 on Saturday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen.

After hosting Lone Star on Friday, the Wranglers took on the Odessa Jackalopes on Saturday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen. It was the fourth meeting of the season between the two clubs, with Odessa leading the series 2-1 and having won the last matchup on 12/15 by the score of 4-2 at Ector County Coliseum. Amarillo started goaltender Charlie Zolin, who stopped 18/21 in the 5-4 shootout loss to the Brahmas on Friday while Odessa started goaltender William Karphed for the second straight game.

The first period was rather low event, with both teams penalty kills being the main attraction. Amarillo went 3/3 on the PK in the first, while Odessa went 2/2 in a period that saw the Jackalopes outshoot the Wranglers 10-9. The Jackalopes' final shot of the period ended up being a go-ahead goal to break the tie, as with 10.9 seconds left in the period, Hunter Toms scored his 2nd goal of the year by firing a shot into a screen to give Odessa a 1-0 lead. Toms' goal was assisted by Charlie Smith and David Hamr.

The second period was a bit more eventful, as 9:35 into the frame Morley Phillips got the Wranglers on the board with a steal and score goal. The Wranglers' captain scored his 6th goal of the season by snatching the puck away from the Jacks' defense and ripping it by Karphed to tie the game at 1-1. Shortly thereafter, at 10:12 into the period, Amarillo's Noah Wood electrified the crowd by fighting Odessa's Austin Doyle and bringing him to the ground. The game was tied 1-1 through two periods of play, with the Wranglers leading the shot count 18-16.

The Jackalopes broke loose in the third period. James Richman notched his 5th goal of the year from Christian Tavare and Shea Barry 1:27 into the final frame to put the Jackalopes ahead at 2-1. Second year man Charlie Smith put the Jacks further ahead at 3-1 with his 7th goal of the year from Amarillo native Austin Richards and Braden Pietila 5:02 into the period. After the third goal Amarillo replaced Zolin with Charles-Antoine Girard. Amarillo wasn't able to muster up any more offense and Odessa took the game at 3-1. The Wranglers outshot the Jackalopes 29 to 26 with Karphed stopping 28/29 and Girard 5/5 in relief of Zolin. It was a good night to be a penalty killer, with Odessa going 4/4 and Amarillo 3/3 on the PK.

