Ice Wolves Rally past El Paso

December 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the El Paso Rhinos in the most thrilling game of the season Monday night, Dec. 30.

The Rhinos jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period with goals from Paavo Hiltunen, Rasmus Nousiainen, and Ty Gordon. Beckett Hinchsliff would make it 4-0 early in the second period. Queue the comeback, Bryce Johnson would find a powerplay goal to get the Ice Wolves on the board.

The Ice Wolves would be down 4-1 entering the third period, Jace Erickson would score 33 seconds in to cut the deficit to two goals. Nayan Pai would find a rebound 6:13 into the period to bring the game within one. Andy Earl scored the tying goal 2:52 later to send the fans into a frenzy. 35 seconds after, Toivo Laaksonen would score the Ice Wolves first shorthanded goal of the season for their first lead of the game. The Rhinos would score a powerplay goal with seven minutes remaining for Rasmus Nousiainen's second of the game. Andy Earl would score the second powerplay goal of the game for the Ice Wolves and regained the lead 6-5. Toivo Laaksonen would find the empty net with one second remaining for the 7-5 victory.

The Ice Wolves 6 goal third period is a team record and the biggest comeback in history being down 4-0 with half the game to go.

The Ice Wolves meet the Rhinos Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6:30pm MT.

