Bobcats Take on Norsemen in St. Cloud this Weekend

January 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







This weekend the Bobcats look to bounce back as they head to St. Cloud, Minnesota to take on the St. Cloud Norsemen for the first time this season. Be sure to take in all the action at our road watch party locations listed below! If you can't make it to the watch parties, you can still tune in to all the action with the Voice of the Bobcats, Brandon Luisi, by watching the game on NATV or listening in on Super Talk 1270.

Friday 1/3: @ St. Cloud 7:00 P.M.

Saturday 1/4 @ St. Cloud 6:30 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.