Wilderness Hosts Anchorage to Kick off Second Half

January 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







After finishing the first half of the 2024-25 season with the Midwest Division's longest winning streak, the Minnesota Wilderness hope to carry that momentum into the season's second half. Minnesota opens the 2025 portion of its schedule with two games at home against the Anchorage Wolverines.

Both teams have played strong over the last few weeks. Minnesota (14-13-3) has won its last five games and six of its last seven, while the Wolverines (20-7-2) have points in 10 of their last 13 games.

These will mark the fourth and fifth meetings of the season between the two teams. The three previous contests were Nov. 8-10 in Anchorage, where the Wilderness earned three points-gaining a win on Nov. 8, 4-2 before dropping the following night's contest 6-3 and also the series' finale in overtime, 5-4.

Both teams will come into this weekend's action after holiday breaks. Anchorage last played on Dec. 19-20 at Springfield, where it won the series' opener, 4-2 and then fell in the second game, 2-1, in a shootout.

Minnesota last played on December 13-14 when it swept Kenai River in a home series by scores of 7-4 and 6-1.

Both games this weekend at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet are set to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Media: All games can be seen on nahltv.com.

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1 Wisconsin 31 43 2 games vs. Kenai River

2 Anchorage 29 42 2 games @ Wilderness

3 Fairbanks 27 40 2 games @ Chippewa

4 Springfield 28 32 2 games @ Janesville

5 Wilderness 30 31 2 games vs. Anchorage

5 Chippewa 32 31 2 games vs. Fairbanks

7 Kenai River 31 27 2 games @ Wisconsin

8 Janesville 28 20 2 games vs. Springfield

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Anchorage 116 87 27 for 116 (23.3%) 18 for 117 (84.6%)

Wilderness 113 107 28 for 139 (20.1%) 20 for 110 (81.8%)

