Weekend Preview 1/3-1/4

January 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves welcome the Shreveport Mudbugs to Albuquerque for the first and only time this season on Jan. 3 and 4. The Ice Wolves will be looking to start the new year in the win column after a 4-3 loss to the El Paso Rhinos on New Years Eve. The Mudbugs will be looking to do the same after they lost to the Lonestar Brahmas 3-2 on New Years Eve. The teams met in two games this season back in October, both in Shreveport, that saw the Mudbugs take all four points in a pair of shutouts against the Ice Wolves. This time around should be a different story, the Ice Wolves are led by Ethan Hull and Bryce Johnson who each have 22 points. Andy Earl is tied with Bryce Johnson for the team lead in goals with 10 each. The Mudbugs look to their returning players to lead their team stats with Kyan Haldenby leading the team in points with 29 and Brent Litchard leading the Mudbugs in goals with 13. Both teams have been splitting games between their two netminders, Jackson Fuller and Gavin Schahn for the Ice Wolves and Aden Gariepy and Nikola Goich for the Mudbugs.

Both games will start at 6:30pm MT and available to watch on NATV.

