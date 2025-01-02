Brahmas Prevail over Mudbugs in Hard-Fought New Year's Clash

January 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







The Lone Star Brahmas (19-11-2) secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Shreveport Mudbugs on New Year's Eve at the NYTEX Sports Centre.

The Brahmas started strong, with Cooper Faughnan and Owen Kerr lighting the lamp just 18 seconds apart at 2:41 and 2:59 of the first period to grab an early 2-0 lead. Shreveport managed to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 5:24 when Seth Murch's shot from the left point found its way into the net.

The Mudbugs found an equalizer in the second period at 8:13 as Jonah Jasser scored his first goal of the season from the right-wing circle, rounding out the period with an assist, one of our very own Texas Brahmas Chase Forry who was called up by the Shreveport Mudbugs for Tuesdays game brings the score up to, 2-2.

Lone Star reclaimed the lead at 8:04 of the third period when Charlie Emmons capitalized on a rebound for his fifth goal of the season, breaking the deadlock and securing the win for the Brahmas. Nikola Goich made two key saves before Emmons sealed the deal.

The Brahmas will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for their next games against the Oklahoma Warriors January 3rd and 4th at the NYTEX Sports Centre. Puck Drop is scheduled for 7:30pm.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.