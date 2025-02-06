Bismarck at Aberdeen this Weekend

This weekend the Bobcats are in Aberdeen to take on the Wings! This will be the final meeting in Aberdeen this season. The Bobcats are coming off of a sweep of the North Iowa Bulls, while the Wings have lost 3 in a row and are 2-8-0 in their last 10 contests. Be sure to catch all the action this Friday and Saturday at one of our Road Watch Party Locations listed below!

Friday 2/7: @ Aberdeen 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 2/8 @ Aberdeen 7:15 P.M.

