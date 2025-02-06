IceRays Dominate Ice Wolves in 4-1 Victory

February 6, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - In the Corpus Christi IceRays (27-13-3) return home to the American Bank Center Cooper Conway shined with a three-point night to defeat the New Mexico Ice Wolves (18-18-5) by a final score of 4-1 Thursday night.

It was a skating game early as both teams traded chances up and down the rink leading to dangerous opportunities for the IceRays early and often. Three and a half minutes into the game Corpus Christi would strike first as a pass from Cooper Conway pin balled off the skate of Troy Pelton and into the back of the net to give the IceRays a 1-0 lead. Unable to extend their lead as the period moved along, the Ice Wolves received an offense zone face off after an icing and made the IceRays pay as Ben Polomsky swatted home a rebound to tie the game at one heading into the intermission.

The IceRays would come out hot in the 2nd period and struck inside the opening four minutes of the frame again as Carter Krenke split a few Ice Wolves defenders with a toe drag and slipped a backhand through the five-holeof New Mexico's Goalie Gavin Schahn to make it a 2-1 IceRays advantage. Corpus Christi would add another moments later on a steal from Conway who raced in on a breakaway from the red line in and stuffed a forehand in net to make it 3-1 for their biggest lead of the night up to that point. The IceRays would carry the two-goal lead into the final period.

New Mexico began to test IceRays Goalie Benji Motew making his first home start with the IceRays after only seeing a combined eight shots in the first two periods. He saw a period high eight shots from the Ice Wolves and turned aside all eight until his team could extend their lead on Conway's second goal of the game. Conway now has 15 goals on the season which ranks second on the team behind Pierson Sobush. With a 4-1 lead the IceRays shut the door the rest of the way and outshot New Mexico 33 to 16 in the game en route to a convincing 4-1 victory.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.