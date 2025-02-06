Weekend Preview vs New Hampshire

February 6, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans will wrap up a 4 game road trip with their only trip of the season to the Granite State when they face off against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings this weekend with games on Friday and Saturday at the Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett, NH. New Jersey leads the season series with a 2-1-1 record after the teams split two weekends in Middletown earlier. The Mountain Kings prevailed in their last meeting, a 2-1 overtime win on December 21st.

Returning home after a four game road trip themselves, New Hampshire enters the weekend in seventh place in the East Division. They are just one point out of the sixth and final playoff spot with a record of 19-21-1 and three games in hand over sixth place Northeast. Up front, New Hampshire is led by Oli Genest. Committed to the Air Force Academy next season, the Mainer's 31 goals leads the league, and his 56 points rank 3rd. Tommy McDonough paces the Mountain Kings with 33 assists from the blueline, while Georgios Stavrianeas has recorded 9 points in 8 games since joining New Hampshire from Vernon of the BCHL.

The Titans will be looking to bounce back after dropping both games in Johnstown last weekend. Jack Hillier and Alex Papaspyropoulos, both in the top 10 of league scoring, pace New Jersey with Hillier's 42 assists and Papaspyropoulos's 21 goals leading the team. Blake Jones and Kyle Kim continue to produce from the back line with over 20 assists each. Austin McNicholas has a 13-11-3 record in his first NAHL season, with a 3.28 goals against average, a .906 save percentage, and one shutout.

Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30pm tomorrow, Friday February 7th, followed by a 4:30pm matinee on Saturday. Titans fans are encouraged to tune in on NAtv and select the "Away" feed as Zak McGinniss calls the action live.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.