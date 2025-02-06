Weekend Preview Versus Elmira

February 6, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks look to check off another season series victory, as they head up to Elmira for the first and last time this season. Danbury can clinch the season series with at least one win this weekend over the Aviators. So far, the Hat Tricks lead the season series 3-1.

Looking at Elmira, they are 2-3-0-0 heading into the series, taking two losses from Maryland and a loss from Rochester. One thing that has been common through these five games is their goaltending. Ty Levy would start in all five games, with his first game being his first in the NAHL. His first game was also a 40-save shutout versus the Mountain Kings. Since that series, Levy is in a three-game skid, allowing 15 total goals in the stretch. As for the team, they were outscored 15-6 in the three-game skid, which included a shutout loss to the Black Bears. Their power play has not been a bright spot for the team as they rank six spots behind Danbury for the man-advantage in the east (9th). The last time we played the Aviators in January, we swept the weekend series, outscoring Elmira 8-3.

As for Danbury, we are coming into this series following a split weekend in Canton, MA. In the weekend against Northeast, the Hat Tricks took game one by a score of 5-4 following a shootout. The next night would be taken by the Generals in a 4-3 overtime loss for the Hat Tricks. The power play, despite being the third best in the division, did not have much time to shine, only getting two chances total the entire weekend, whereas Northeast went 1/6 on the weekend. We have also seen Niko Tournas continue to thrive, as he was named Forward of the Month, by the NAHL for his efforts in January. One of those efforts included his first NAHL hat trick that he scored versus Elmira in our 4-2 victory on Saturday, January 11. Two names that came up on the scoresheet consistently last weekend included Alexis Billequey and Ameen Ghosheh, who had two goals, and one goal & one assist respectively. Looking at it from a playoff push perspective, the Hat Tricks are currently three points behind sixth place in the east. Danbury has to sweep this weekend series, Maine needs to beat Northeast, and New Jersey needs to sweep New Hampshire. IF all this happens, Danbury will sit in sixth place with 41 points.

You can watch the series live on NATV, starting on Friday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m. Be sure to select Away Feed on NATV for our call of the game. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

