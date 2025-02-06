Mike Rivera Announced as the Rhinos NAHL Head Coach

February 6, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Mike Rivera started the 2024-25 season out as the Rhinos NA3HL Head Coach and moved to Interim NAHL Head Coach in December. Rivera's contributions to the Rhinos have already proven to be innumerable and valuable to both the NAHL and NA3HL teams. Rivera states, "I'm excited and honored for the opportunity to be the NAHL Head Coach for the El Paso Rhinos. Standing in front of the locker room where I once sat is truly a special experience and one I don't take for granted. I look forward to continuing the Rhino Way." Rivera is a former Rhinos player and grew up playing hockey in the El Paso Hockey Association.

Corey Heon, Rhinos President and General Manager says, "Mike's dedication, leadership, and passion for developing players make him the perfect choice as the new Head Coach of the NAHL Rhinos. His experience and commitment to the program will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the team, and we're excited to see the future of Rhinos hockey under his leadership."

The Rhinos are currently ranked 4th in their division and are in contention to make the playoffs for the Robertson Cup Finals. For a full schedule and game times, visit elpasorhinos.com.

