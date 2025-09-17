Bobcats Begin Defense of Robertson Cup Against Bruins

Published on September 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats will be taking the ice for the first time in the 2025-26 regular season right here at the VFW Sports Center this Friday and Saturday against the Austin Bruins! The Bobcats are currently returning two players from the championship team, while the Bruins have a multitude of returning players from last year's Central Division Final Runner-Up squad. Take a look below at the pregame festivities that will be going on Friday Night!

Miss North Dakota: Miss North Dakota will be in the building dropping the ceremonial puck, pre-game!

Meet the Robby: The Robertson Cup will also be in the building! Be sure to check out one of the oldest trophies in hockey!

Championship Banner: The Bobcats will be unveiling their 2025 Robertson Cup Championship Banner that will hang in the rafters!

The game times for this weekend are as follows!

Friday 9/19: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 9/20: 7:15 P.M.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.