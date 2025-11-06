Black Bears Set to Clash with Titans at the Den

Published on November 6, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears saw their franchise-best 17-game point streak come to an end last Sunday, losing to the Danbury Hat Tricks in regulation for the first time since the season began on September 12th. Despite the loss, the Black Bears still sit atop the NAHL's East Division in first place with a 15-2-2 record and 32 points. They'll look to continue their early success against another tough division opponent, the New Jersey Titans, who are 9-5-3 with 21 points, placing fourth in the division right now.

Maryland's weekend series with the Danbury Hat Tricks was eventful. After defenseman Victor Mannebratt opened the scoring early in the first period, the Hat Tricks responded with two shorthanded goals exactly a minute apart, taking a 2-1 lead. After another Danbury tally saw them take a 3-1 lead into the second period, the Black Bears responded. Forward Ryan Franks scored a power play goal in the second period to make it 3-2, followed by a third period goal by forward Trey Hinton to tie the score 3-3. After a beautiful shot from Maryland defenseman Anthony Pellitteri from the far side made it 4-3 Black Bears, Maryland hoped to ride a hot wave of offense home. However, the Hat Tricks tied the game with just over five minutes to go in the third. Hinton wouldn't let deter the Black Bears, as he crashed the net to give Maryland a 5-4 lead they wouldn't let go of. Ryan Denes made 18 saves in the win.

Game two started poorly, as they found themselves down 4-0 after one period of play. Dom Gatto was pulled by the Black Bears and replaced with Ryan Denes after yielding three goals on six shots. The Black Bears fought back in the second period with goals from forward Tanner Duncan and defenseman Liam Doherty to make it 4-2. Danbury locked it down in the third and scored twice more to make it 6-2. Forward Lachlan Bommer got a goal back in the dying seconds for Maryland to make the final 6-3. This was Maryland's first regulation loss in 54 days.

The Titans are also coming off a game against Danbury, ending a two game losing streak with a 3-1 win achieved this past Tuesday. After the Hat Tricks took a 1-0 lead in the first period, New Jersey scored the next three goals. Forward Arseniy Zharikov tied the game in the second period for New Jersey before forwards Owen Leahy and Skogen Schrott put the Titans up 3-1, a lead they would hold onto for the win. New Jersey Andrei Nikoleav made 33 saves in the win.

This will be the second time these two teams have met this season. The only time the two teams played was on Tuesday, October 28, which New Jersey won 6-5 in overtime, ending Maryland's then 10 game win streak.

Players to Watch:

Victor Mannebratt (D, MYD): Despite missing the season's first four games, Mannebratt has quickly reestablished himself as one of Maryland's most reliable defenseman. His ten points make him the Black Bears' highest scoring defenseman as he showcases a great shot and excellent puck-moving abilities. Mannebratt recorded two points this past weekend against Danbury.

Blake Jones (D, NJY): Jones has been a play-making machine for the Titans this season. His 26 points are the most amongst defenseman in the entire NAHL, and his 24 assists place him second in the league in the category behind Black Bears' forward Harrison Smith. In the last four games, Jones has nine assists and ten points.

The Black Bears and Titans are set to take the ice on Friday, November 7th, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, November 8th, at 7:00 p.m. ET, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.