Anchorage Skates Past Kenai River to Complete Rivalry Sweep

Published on November 2, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines looked locked in this weekend as they skated to a two-game sweep over their in-state rivals, the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Chase Trompeter is quickly becoming a name fans know well, netting another two goals in last night's contest after a two-goal performance the night before.

Leon Buzek opened the scoring just four minutes into the game, finishing a feed from Landon Greenough. Five minutes later, newcomer Alexander Matveyev recorded his first goal of the season. The Russian defenseman has appeared in four games with the Wolverines since being acquired from the USHL's Tri-City Storm, where he played in six.

Trompeter added his first of the night with five and a half minutes left in the opening frame before Kenai River got on the board to close out the period.

The Wolverines came out strong in the second, as Trompeter tallied his fourth goal of the weekend, followed by markers from Caleb Mahar and Luc Bydal. The Brown Bears added one more before the frame ended, sending the teams to intermission with Anchorage holding a 6-2 lead.

Kenai River struck first in the final period, but Duke Gentzler sealed the deal with an empty-netter in the final ten seconds, capping off a 7-3 victory.

Goaltender Liam Ernst stood tall between the pipes, turning aside 27 of 30 shots to help secure the Wolverines' sweep.

With the weekend success, the Wolverines earned four points toward the Club 49 Cup, improved to 6-8-1-1, and moved ahead of the Brown Bears in the Midwest Division standings.

The Wolverines return home this weekend for a three-game series against the Springfield Jr. Blues at the Sullivan Arena.

Get your tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games only at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.