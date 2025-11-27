Bruins Hang on in 7-5 Victory over Bulls

Published on November 27, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

MASON CITY, IOWA - The Austin Bruins (12-5-2-1, 27 pts) offense surged once again Wednesday night as the team held on to beat the North Iowa Bulls (10-10-0-1) 7-5.

North Iowa put the pressure on early with strong offensive pressure and were on the verge of scoring with a few chances that missed the net to keep the game scoreless.

Trace Day would break the levy on a snipe from the left circle to beat Bulls netminder Harry Byers at 5:05 for his second goal in as many games. Just over a minute later, Mikey Coleman added to a lead with a goal of his own. The offensive attack continued throughout the first period as Siamion Marshchanok broke out with his brother Matsvei to connect on the latter's sixth goal in eleven games to give Austin a 3-0 lead at 13:57. The Bulls would switch goalies and put Aaron Sachs between the pipes for the remainder of the game.

An Andrew Leung interference penalty led to a power play goal by Bulls captain Michael Malatino to send the teams to the locker room with a 3-1 Bruins lead.

The Marshchanok's speed proved fatal for North Iowa once again as Siamion crossed a pass to Matsvei for their second connection of the night and give the Bruins a three goal lead.

Another Bruins penalty would put North Iowa up a man and give Denis Kuzmenkov his eighth goal of the year, keeping North Iowa a perfect two for two on the power play.

Austin's power play would have their first chance to shine at 10:48 in the middle frame and shine they did. The Black and Gold would settle into their system and EJ Paddington centered a pass from the goal line to Siamion Marshchanok for the Belarusian's second goal of the night and team-leading 12th of the season.

The Marshchanok's each finished with four points on the night combining to go 3-5-8. The pair have dominated recently, combining for eight goals, 15 assists and 22 points across their last five games.

The Bulls' special teams continued to be a thorn in the side of the Bruins as just 92 seconds after Siamion's power play goal, Kuzmenkov would take another pass from Suzuki and tip it past Cody Butikis to bring the score to 5-3.

The nightmare continued late in the second period, North Iowa's Jack Holland broke free of a Bruin power play to score a shorthanded goal to bring the Bulls within one. The goal was Holland's first of the year and the first shorthanded goal allowed by the Bruins.

Suzuki would continue his run on the night in the third, scoring the game tying goal at 10:12 to even up the game for the first time since the first five minutes in the first.

The celebration would be cut short as Gavin Hruza would crash the net and stuff his own rebound under the pad of Sachs to give the Bruins the lead back at 11:28. The West Fargo native would nail the coffin shut with an empty netter to give Austin back to back seven goal performances. Hruza's two goal performance brings his total to four goals in his last three games.

The Bruins and Bulls face off again on Thanksgiving Night at Riverside Arena with puck drop set for 7:05 pm. All tickets for Thursday's game are just $5 and can be purchased by visiting tickets.austinbruins.com







