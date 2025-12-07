Bruins Fall in Back and Forth Battle Saturday Night

Published on December 7, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

AUSTIN, MINN. - A two-goal third period helped the reigning Robertson Cup Champion Bismarck Bobcats (16-7-1-0, 33pts) to a 5-4 win over the Austin Bruins (15-6-2-1, 33pts) Saturday night.

The loss and weekend split means Austin and Bismarck are again tied for first place in the Central Division.

The game winning goal came late in the third period when Bismarck's Noah Ziske skated down the right wing and cut across to the net before flipping the puck between his legs and over the glove of Bruins netminder Jack Solomon at the 15:54 mark of the third period.

The goal was the fourth lead change of the contest that four different goal scorers for each team.

Austin's Matsvei Marshchanok scored early in the first period on the power play to trigger the annual Teddy Bear Toss at Riverside Arena. Bobcats netminder Marko Bilic overcommitted to his right to make a save, leaving the left side of the net wide open for Marshchanok to bury his twelfth goal of the year.

Cooper Williams responded at 13:20 in the first on a Bismarck power play to even things up at one to close the frame.

Chaos would ensue in the opening five minutes of the second period when a combined five penalties continually shifted the balance of skaters on the ice. In total, the second period saw 13 combined penalties, including a two minute minor and ten minute misconduct on Bismarck's Jimmy Dodig for checking from behind while Austin's EJ Paddington would receive a five minute major penalty for a cross check on Dodig that would result in Paddington's removal from the game. His game misconduct would later be reduced to a ten minute misconduct by the league.

Through the first 40 minutes of the contest, no goals were scored with ten skaters on the ice, however Siamion Marshchanok would score the only even strength goal would pick off a pass at the red line and break away to fire one past Bilic for his team leading 14th goal of the season at 15:44 in the middle frame four on four.

With a 4-3 Bruins lead entering the third, Bismarck's Patch Cronin would skate down the lane to wrist a shot to the back of the net to even things up 7:38, setting up Ziske to be the hero. The Bruins continue their December gauntlet next weekend when they welcome the fourth place Watertown Shamrocks to Riverside Arena on December 12th and 13th. Friday's matchup marks the fifth time in six games that the Bruins will face a top four team in the Central Division. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Tickets can be found at tickets.austinbruins.com.







