Lysohir Shines to Secure First Star of the Week

Published on December 16, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Like the lights on a Christmas tree, Kevin Lysohir has delivered a glowing performance since late November. Since Nov. 21, the rookie forward from Lake Ronkonkoma, NY, has a point in each contest for the Minnesota Wilderness, racking up 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points, leading the team to a 5-game winning streak.

Five of those points were posted last weekend, as Lysohir took on his former team, the Chippewa Steel, and the NAHL has honored him with his first career season award - The Midwest Division's Bauer First Star of the Week. Lysohir generated 2 goals and 3 assists in the sweep of the two games played in Chippewa Falls, WI, Dec. 12-13.

Details of his award-winning performance can be found on the NAHL site.

Lysohir currently leads all Wilderness rookies in scoring with 10 goals and 8 assists and 18 points over 19 games. Since Minnesota acquired the 17-year-old from Chippewa, he has averaged better than a point-per-game with 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 7 games.

Lysohir becomes the fourth Wilderness player to earn a first star of the week award this season- joining Talan Blanck, Noah Dziver and Jakeb Lynch.

The Wilderness have one more weekend of hockey before they take a break for the Christmas holiday. Minnesota visits the Wisconsin Windigo this weekend (Dec. 19-20) for a 2-game series in Brookfield, WI.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2025

Lysohir Shines to Secure First Star of the Week - Minnesota Wilderness

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.