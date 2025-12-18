Wilderness Visit Windigo for Final 2025 Series

Published on December 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness hope to add to their holiday cheer this weekend in their final two games before embarking on their Christmas break.

Minnesota will visit Brookfield, WI, for a 2-game series vs. the Wisconsin Windigo at the Ponds of Brookfield Friday and Saturday nights (Dec. 19-20).

The Wilderness enter the series on a 5-game winning streak but still seeking their first victory of the 2025-26 season vs. the Windigo. Wisconsin won the first four contests of the season series, winning three in regulation and one in overtime.

In the last series the two teams played (Nov. 7-8 in Brookfield), the Windigo were victorious 6-4 and 4-3.

Last weekend, Wisconsin (16-11-1) was swept in a home series vs. the Anchorage Wolverines by scores of 5-4 and 6-3. It marked the first time since Oct. 3-4 that the Windigo failed to gain a point in a weekend series.

Minnesota (18-6-2) secured two victories last weekend in a set in Chippewa Falls, WI. The Wilderness beat the Steel 8-2 Friday (Dec. 12) and 4-3 Saturday (Dec. 13).

Upcoming Birthday: Forward Cullen Murray turns 19 on Dec. 22.

Media: Both games will stream on NAHLTV.com.

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)

1 Wilderness 26 38 2 @ Wisconsin

2 Fairbanks 28 34 2 @ Chippewa

3 Wisconsin 28 33 2 vs. Wilderness

3 Springfield 28 33 3 vs. Anchorage (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

5 Anchorage 26 29 3 @ Springfield (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

6 Janesville 29 27 2 vs. Kenai River

7 Kenai River 27 21 2 @ Janesville

8 Chippewa 26 12 2 vs. Fairbanks

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Wilderness 115 71 26 for 115 (22.6%) 25 for 113 (77.9%)

Wisconsin 96 92 22 for 81 (27.2%) 14 for 73 (80.8%)







North American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.