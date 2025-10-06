Wranglers Take down New Mexico

It was a one-off game in New Mexico on October 4th that would prove to be a big chance early in the season to climb the standings. Heading into Saturday's game, the New Mexico Ice Wolves sat two points ahead of the Amarillo Wranglers; a win would jump the Wranglers into 2nd place in the South Division after nine games played. The 1st period would be a tense back-and-forth battle between both sides. Tempers would flare at the end of the 1st period between both sides as a brawl would see the Amarillo Wranglers start the 2nd period with a three-minute power play as the New Mexico Ice Wolves would be serving a five-minute penalty, while the Wranglers would serve just a two-minute penalty of their own. Back underway in the 2nd, both sides would skate 4 on 4 until the Wranglers would go on their, as mentioned, three-minute power play. Yury Karatai would receive a feed from Ty Izadi, who would rifle a top-bins goal to put the Wranglers up 1-0 four minutes into the second. Moments later, with 9:11 left in the 2nd, the New Mexico Ice Wolves would commit another penalty (roughing-2-minute minor), allowing the Wranglers a chance to extend their lead. The Wranglers would win the face-off in the Ice Wolves zone, and straight to work the Wranglers would go. Daniel Rassega would receive a pass down low from David Lencses; Rassega would then find Danylo Dolin on the back door, who would put the Wranglers up 2-0. With under four minutes left in the 2nd, the New Mexico Ice Wolves would set up shop in the Wranglers zone, but a puck would ricochet awkwardly, allowing Jacob Miller to toss the puck back into the Ice Wolves zone, causing the ensuing chaos. Ice Wolves goalie Silverberg would come far out of his crease to meet the puck with his paddle but would catch Danylo Dolin with his pads. Dolin would, in the process, keep the puck active, allowing Daniel Rassega to slot the puck into the net with Silverberg still far from his crease. The New Mexico Ice Wolves would find their lone goal with 9:38 left in the 3rd, but an empty net David Lencses goal was assisted by Domeniks Domokejevs and Jacob Miller.

Stats

Scoring:

Yury Karatai assisted by Ty Izadi & Ian Buors

Danylo Dolin assisted by Daniel Rassega & David Lencses

Daniel Rassega assisted by Danylo Dolin & Jacob Miller

David Lencses assisted by Domeniks Domokejevs & Jacob Miller

Goalie:

Trenton Peterson 40 saves on 41 shots, 0.976 GAA, 0.975SV%







