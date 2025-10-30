Series Recap: Home Opening Week Vs Odessa Jackalopes

Published on October 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

It was a return to the Budweiser Bullpen for the Amarillo Wranglers for the first time since last season had come to a close. The Wranglers came off a rough away weekend in Oklahoma City that saw seven players suspended for 1-2 games, so it wasn't going to be an easy Friday game on home opening night.

Friday: Friday night wouldn't be an easy game by any means of the imagination but that wouldn't bother the Wranglers one bit. It would be a back-and-forth affair all night long between the two sides. The Jackalopes would open the scoring a matter of minutes in the 1st period, but then Ty Izadi would tie it up 8:31 left in the 1st while being assisted by Tavon McCorrister, and Hayden Hedquist. The Jackalopes would regain a lead less than 2 minutes later to go up 2-1 after the 1st. The Jackalopes would extend their lead making it 3-1 less than 5 minutes into the 2nd. Captain Jacob Miller would prod home a power play goal for the Wranglers to make it a 1 goal game again while being assisted by Caden Hegraty. and Cru Smith. Halfway through the 3rd the Jackalopes would restore a 2-goal lead. Alfons Jentler would combine with Lucas Schaefer, and Domeniks Domokejevs on the power play to make it a 1 goal game again but sadly the Wranglers were unable to find the back of the net with an extra skater out on the ice falling 4-3.

Saturday: The Wranglers coming out of a close lose on home opening night had a fire in their belly. With players returning from suspension, and Charles Antione-Girard back from injury it was time to give the fans something exciting after a loss on home opening night. Both teams would net power play goals in the 1st period with Jacob Miller being assisted by Cru Smith, and Ethan Ogle. The Wranglers would take a lead in the 2nd with 12:34 with Tiernan O'Rourke rifling one home after being teed up by Ty Izadi. Less than 15 seconds later the Jackalopes would tie it back up. With 4:16 left in the 2nd Cru Smith would rip one into the back of the net while being assisted by Caden Hegraty, and Daniel Rassega. In the 3rd period things started to tilt in the favor of the Jackalopes. The Jacks would net a power play goal, and then with 9:42 left in the 3rd the Jackalopes would take a 4-3 lead. It looked like all hope was lost after a great first 2 periods of play, but with a minute left in the 3rd Charles Antione-Girard would skate off to the bench so the Wranglers could for the 2nd game in a row toss an extra skater on the ice a gamble that didn't pay off Friday. Tonight, though Ty Izadi made sure the Wranglers faithful wouldn't be witnessing back-to-back losses on home opening weekend. With 40 seconds left in the 3rd Ty Izadi would send the fans erupting. Ty would be assisted by Lucas Schaefer, and Ethan Ogle. To overtime we would go! Both teams would feel the ebbs and flows of 3 on 3 overtime hockey. With neither side really able to find an amazing chance to score in overtime it seemed that a shoot-out would be on the card. With less than 15 seconds looming in overtime Jake Boulanger decided to reshuffle the cards of a shoot-out to the back of the deck. Jake Boulanger would combine with Lucas Schaefer, and Daniel Rassega to slot the puck in the top left netting to win it for the Wranglers with 10 seconds left in overtime! The fans were treated to an absolute thriller first witnessing the game tying goa with 40 seconds left in the 3rd, and the game winner in overtime with just 10 seconds left.

Sunday: The Wranglers locker room was absolutely buzzing after Saturdays win in overtime, and tonight the Wranglers were riding those vibes into this game. With 9:50 left in the first period Jake Thornton, and Mason Lupo would combine to score an odd man rush after Charles Antione-Girard would feed the puck to Mason Lupo giving the Wranglers netminder a goalie assist. Venturing into the 2nd after going up 1-0 the Wranglers kept that momentum going as Caden Hegarty would slot one home while being assisted by Jacob Miller, and Daniel Rassega. With 9:41 left in the 2nd the Jackalopes would punch home a power play goal to make it a 2-1 Wranglers lead heading into the 3rd. In the 3rd period the Wranglers would take control defensively to ensure they rode their 2-1 lead off into the locker room as a 2-1 win. The Jackalopes would pull their goalie for an extra skater and even had a puck laying in the crease with 6 seconds left in the 3rd, but Wranglers goalie Charles Antione-Girard would be a guardian angel in the crease to make a massive save to ensure the 2-1 win was safe, and sound. Antione-Girard would post 33 saves on 34 shots and only allow a single goal.







