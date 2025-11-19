Series Recap

Published on November 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







It was the first time all season long the Amarillo Wranglers visited their rivals in Odessa. The Wranglers made the bus ride down to Ector County Coliseum early in the morning that Friday with one goal in mind: keep the progression that has been building all season long rolling. Also tack on more points for the Austin Hose West Texas Rivalry Series board. The Wranglers were leading the Jackalopes 2-1 in the rivalry series, so a sweep would put them in striking distance of clinching the Austin Hose West Texas Rivalry Series the next time the two teams would meet.

11/14:

The Amarillo Wranglers pulled up to the Ector County Coliseum knowing it would not be an easy game by any means, as Odessa has shown signs of being able to take full advantage of dips in teams who are unable to play a strong full 60 minutes of hockey. Tack on the fact that in the South Division, it is arguably the hardest division in the North American Hockey League to win on any given night. Well, for the Amarillo Wranglers, if a potent and lethal 60 minutes of hockey was needed, then that's exactly what was served up by the blues in blue while giving the Odessa Jackalopes a case of the blues. The Jackalopes would take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, notching a power play goal with 1:34 left in the 1st period. This didn't seem to cause any sort of disruption or funk for the Wranglers, as they would come out sticking to their game plan.

Alternate Captain Daniel Rassega would rifle home the game-tying goal while being assisted by Caden Hegraty and Ty Izadi. With time dwindling in the 2nd period. Jake Boulanger would find twine while being assisted by Tavon McCorrister and Mason Lupo. The Wranglers would hold a slim 2-1 lead heading into the 3rd period, but Head Coach Michael Hill clearly reminded his team the job wasn't finished yet, as the Wranglers kept their foot on the gas pedal. The dagger in the coffin would arrive with 11:07 left in the 3rd period as Lucas Schaefer would notch his first goal of the season.

The defenseman would be assisted by Jacob Miller and Danylo Dolin. The Wranglers were on cloud nine after a dominant display over their rivals. and Amarillo Wranglers Head Coach Michael Hill was full of praise for his team for sticking to their play for a full 60 minutes of hockey.

"In the 3-1 win, we played the kind of full, connected game we've been building toward." - Michael Hill

11/15:

After riding a dopamine rush of beating your rival, you feel great. On the other side of the coin, you have a home team, your rival with a chip on their shoulder to defend home ice after a 3-1 loss. There is a reason Head Coach Michael Hill talks about playing a full 60 minutes of hockey because the second you switch off and have a lapse in play, it can come back to haunt you big time. The Wranglers would put on a strong 1st-period display, but despite their best efforts, they couldn't find the back of the net. As the famous saying goes, "In an instant it can all come crashing down." Early in the 2nd period the Wranglers would go shorthanded after a lapse in discipline allowing the Odessa Jackalopes a chance to start to build momentum. The Jacks would notch a power-play goal less than 3 minutes into the 2nd period. A snowball effect would form from there, as the Wranglers would start getting caught out as their potent defensive shape would start to seep at the cracks. Within a matter of minutes after the Jackalopes went up 1-0, they would make it a 2-0 scoreline. Then a few minutes after their 2nd goal, the Jackalopes would slot home their 3rd of the night.

Panic started to creep in for the Wranglers, but there were signs of life as Cru Smith would notch a power-play goal while being assisted by Jake Boulanger and Daniel Rassega. Ultimately there would be one final breakdown in discipline that proved too costly. With just minutes left in the 2nd period, the Wranglers would again go shorthanded, leaving the door open. The Jackalopes would rifle home their 4th goal of the period; a tall task to come back from being down 4-1 would indeed be a bit too tall that night. Daniel Rassega would notch a gorgeous five-hole goal while being assisted by Jacob Miller, but with just 55 seconds left in the 3rd period, the improbable was just out of reach from being possible. The Wranglers would pull their goalie shortly after that goal, but an empty net goal wrapped up Saturday night's game.

Head Coach Micheal Hill would reiterate the importance of playing a full 60 minutes of hockey, as teams will attack those moments you switch off.

"In the 5-2 loss, we were solid for most of the night-but we had a 12-minute lapse that cost us three goals. That's the step we're chasing: eliminating those dips. When we play our style for 60 minutes, we're a very hard team to beat." -Michael Hill

The Amarillo Wranglers return home 11/21 & 11/22 as they play host to the South Division's goliaths, the Lone Star Brahmas. The Brahmas are currently 13-1-1-2 while posting 70 goals for and have only allowed 36 goals this season, the least amount of goals allowed by any team in the league so far. It's safe to say the Amarillo Wranglers have their work cut out for them, but in the story of David versus Goliath, it is possible to beat anyone.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.