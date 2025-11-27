Warriors Take Brahmas to the Brink in Thanksgiving-Eve Showdown

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX - The Warriors dropped a thriller to the Lone Star Brahmas on Wednesday night in Texas, 4-3. By far the best game in a loss Oklahoma has had all season, the Warriors came up just seconds short of finding the tying goal in the final frame. Lone Star scored 3 goals on the power play in the contest, showcasing why they are the number one team in the league with the extra attacker. For the Warriors, William-Francisco Parent had one his best games of the year in just two periods, before leaving in the 3rd with an injury. He scored twice in the 2nd period. Once on a highlight reel play, and then another just a few minutes later on a net-front deflection to give Oklahoma the lead. The Brahmas would fight back with a pair of goals to open the 3rd period and despite Jaxson Kaebel's goal down two, the Warriors just couldn't find a tying 4th goal. Oklahoma was dominant in some areas - something they have struggled mightily with against these Brahmas for the last couple years. Despite the loss, the Warriors play tonight is an encouraging sign for games to come. Additionally, the Warriors outshot the Brahmas tonight 29-28. Oklahoma has the rest of the weekend off and will square up at home with the El Paso Rhinos next weekend. Tickets are available at OKWarriors.com.







