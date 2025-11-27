Warriors Take Brahmas to the Brink in Thanksgiving-Eve Showdown
Published on November 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX - The Warriors dropped a thriller to the Lone Star Brahmas on Wednesday night in Texas, 4-3. By far the best game in a loss Oklahoma has had all season, the Warriors came up just seconds short of finding the tying goal in the final frame. Lone Star scored 3 goals on the power play in the contest, showcasing why they are the number one team in the league with the extra attacker. For the Warriors, William-Francisco Parent had one his best games of the year in just two periods, before leaving in the 3rd with an injury. He scored twice in the 2nd period. Once on a highlight reel play, and then another just a few minutes later on a net-front deflection to give Oklahoma the lead. The Brahmas would fight back with a pair of goals to open the 3rd period and despite Jaxson Kaebel's goal down two, the Warriors just couldn't find a tying 4th goal. Oklahoma was dominant in some areas - something they have struggled mightily with against these Brahmas for the last couple years. Despite the loss, the Warriors play tonight is an encouraging sign for games to come. Additionally, the Warriors outshot the Brahmas tonight 29-28. Oklahoma has the rest of the weekend off and will square up at home with the El Paso Rhinos next weekend. Tickets are available at OKWarriors.com.
North American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025
- Warriors Take Brahmas to the Brink in Thanksgiving-Eve Showdown - Oklahoma Warriors
- Maryland Set to Celebrate Thanksgiving with Series against Danbury - Maryland Black Bears
- Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma Warriors Stories
- Warriors Take Brahmas to the Brink in Thanksgiving-Eve Showdown
- 3-Goal Second Period Vaults Jackalopes to Road Sweep of Oklahoma
- Warriors Fall in Marathon Game vs Odessa
- Warriors Squander Lead, Drop Game 2 against Mudbugs in Overtime
- Turnovers Prove Costly as Warriors Drop Game 1 in Shreveport