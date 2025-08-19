El Paso Rhinos Free Black Vs. Orange Inter-Squad Game This Saturday

Published on August 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The El Paso Rhinos will host a free intersquad Black vs. Orange game this Saturday, August 23rd.

The Rhinos will return to the ice Saturday at 7pm at the El Paso Rhinos Arena. The game is free to the public. East end doors will open at 5:45pm for 2025-26 Season Ticket Holders and billets, and at 6:00pm for the general public. Tickets are not needed but seating is based on availability, first come, first served

The Rhinos begin their season with Head Coach Mike Rivera, a native El Pasoan and former Rhinos player, and Assistant Coach Austin Cline. Rivera states, "Our staff has been working all summer at building our roster, and the Black & Orange Game is the accumulation of all that hard work. We are excited to watch our top prospects compete and get the full El Paso experience, playing in front of a sellout crowd."

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2025-26, patrons can email seasontickets@elpasorhinos.com for information. Single tickets will soon be available on Ticketmaster.com or at the Box Office one hour before game start.







