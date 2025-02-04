Warriors Trade with Maryland, Pick up '06 Forward Riley Fast and Future Asset

February 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have traded forward Travis Bryson to the Maryland Black Bears in exchange for '06 Forward Riley Fast and a 4th Round Pick.

Fast, hails from East Lansing, MI and has played 26 games in the NAHL, all with Maryland. During his current campaign, he's scored 6 times and assisted twice for a total of 8 points this season. Coach Weossner had this to say about Riley, "he's a really intelligent, skilled hockey player that's good in all situations. He's going to bring some dynamic to our lineup and we're really excited to have him in Oklahoma." Welcome to Oklahoma Riley!

Travis Bryson departs Oklahoma with a stellar record. Tied for 3rd in the south division with 36 points and a Top Prospects Tournament selection, Bryson was an integral part of the team's offensive attack this year. From Coach, "We wish Travis the best. He did a great job for us in Oklahoma and produced a lot of points for our club. He'll be a nice addition to Marylands roster. We think this trade will benefit both organizations in the short and long term." Thank you Travis for all you've done here in Oklahoma, best of luck in Maryland!

