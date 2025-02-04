Jacobson and Welburn Named Alternate Captains

February 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers announced on Tuesday that forward Carl Jacobson and defenseman Will Welburn have been named to the team's leadership group as Alternate Captains.

Jacobson and Welburn join Captain Morley Phillips as the trio of leaders representing the Wranglers on the ice for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Jacobson is having a solid season for the Wranglers in his first season coming over from his home country of Sweden to play in North America, with 4 goals and 15 assists on the season. His 15 assists lead the team through 40 games this season. Carl has proven himself to be a skilled and dependable forward for the Wranglers, being the only player through 40 games to play in every single game for Amarillo, and has emerged as a leader in the locker room for the Wranglers this season.

Welburn joined the Wranglers 8 games into the season and has been a big presence for the team on the blue line and off the ice. Welburn has 3 goals and 3 assists though 32 games this season for the Wranglers in his first season in the North American Hockey League. Standing at 6'9 ¬Â³, 240lbs, Will has made a massive impact for the Wranglers on the ice, but he has had just as much, if not greater, of an impact off the ice as a leader for the team - earning himself the title of Alternate Captain.

"I'm very excited to add Jacobson and Welburn to our leadership team as Alternate Captains," said Wranglers Head Coach, Corey Wogtech. "They have both shown exemplary dedication to what it means to be a Wrangler, and they are powerful examples of what we are looking for in our players on and off the ice. I believe that they will be able to help solidify the expectations of what it means to play here in Amarillo, and I am confident they are capable of doing that well!"

With the addition of Jacobson and Welburn to the team's leadership core, Amarillo will turn to them along with Captain Morley Phillips to help lead the team to its third consecutive playoff berth. Sitting just 6 points out of a playoff spot, the Wranglers will continue their push for the playoffs on Friday and Saturday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen when they host the Oklahoma Warriors. Tickets are available at panhandletickets.com, as Welburn and Jacobson will each wear an "A" on their jerseys for the first time on Friday.

