CentraCare Presents Breast Cancer Awareness Night

St. Cloud hosts Austin Friday night in the opener of a home and home series where both teams will be wearing specialty pink jerseys in a weekend long fundraiser. The Norsemen will be auctioning off their jerseys during the game via DASH Online Auction, so everyone in attendance will have an opportunity to help the cause. Proceeds will go to The CentraCare Foundation Breast Cancer Fund. St. Cloud (19-15-1-3) winners of five straight have climbed to within one point of 4th place Aberdeen in the Central Division Standings. The puck drops at 7 pm Friday night tickets are available at the door or online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com.

