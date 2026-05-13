Janesville Jets Sign Affiliation Agreement with Fox Cities Forge

Published on May 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets News Release







The Janesville Jets, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) have entered into a non-exclusive affiliation agreement for player procurement and advancement with the new Fox Cities Forge of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

The affiliation agreement will allow seamless movement of players from one team to the other. The agreement is non-exclusive so both teams can continue to work with other NAHL and NA3HL teams for player procurement and advancement.

"The Janesville Jets strongly believe in the USA Hockey ladder of development. Players need time to develop and may start in the NA3HL before advancing to the NAHL and beyond," said Bill McCoshen, Founder and President of the Janesville Jets and Chairman of the NAHL Board of Governors. "As the junior hockey landscape continues to change, we want the ability to get players who are ready to make the jump to the NAHL or get a few of our players more playing time to develop."

"This development model has proven successful for the Jets. Eli Covey started with the Jets last season, but wasn't getting enough playing time to develop so we sent him to the West Bend Power for a couple months before bringing him back to Janesville. Covey was a regular in the Jets line-up the rest of the season," said Jets Head Coach and General Manager, Lennie Childs.

"We are excited to participate in this agreement with the Janesville Jets. Over the course of history the Jets have consistently been one of the premier members of the NAHL. The agreement will provide our players with a direct path to the NAHL's "ladder of development" as they continue the pursuit of their career goals. We want to personally thank Jet's President Bill McCoshen and the entire Jet's organization for placing their trust and confidence in us," said NA3HL's Fox Cities Forge Owners, Mark Mazzoleni and Jeff Lindeman.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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