Murray Marvin-Cordes Commits to NCAA DIII Hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College

Published on June 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets News Release







The Janesville Jets, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce that Assistant Captain Murray Marvin-Cordes has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey for Gustavus Adolphus College.

"Committing to Gustavus was an exciting moment for me and my family," Marvin-Cordes said. "The staff were really welcoming and helpful throughout the process that led to me committing there."

Marvin-Cordes recently completed his third season in the NAHL and his second with the Janesville Jets. In 59 games, he recorded 9 goals and 35 assists for 44 points. He was also selected to compete in the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament, this past February.

From his on-ice abilities to his character off the ice, Marvin-Cordes has been a well-rounded and valuable member of the Jets organization.

"Murray is an incredible teammate and a very skilled player that plays with an unmatched intensity," head coach Lennie Childs said. "He plays like he is 6 feet tall. He was a catalyst for our group every night and a leader through and through."

As he reflects on his junior hockey career, Marvin-Cordes credits his time in Janesville for helping prepare him for this next chapter.

"Playing in Janesville the last two years really helped my game and confidence, not only as a player, but as a leader and a member of the Janesville community," Marvin-Cordes said. "Janesville is a special place and it prepared me in more ways than one for this next step."

Congratulations to Murray Marvin-Cordes on your commitment!







North American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

Murray Marvin-Cordes Commits to NCAA DIII Hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College - Janesville Jets

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