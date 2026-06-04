Brody Olson Commits to Ncaa Diii Hockey: Bethel University

Published on June 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets News Release







The Janesville Jets, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce that Assistant Captain Brody Olson has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey for Bethel University.

"I'm excited to join the Bethel program this fall, which seems like a special place led by a great staff and great players," Olson said.

Olson joined the Jets during the 2024-25 season after being called up from the Rochester Grizzlies (NA3HL). Following his selection in the 2025 NAHL Draft, he appeared in 55 games for Janesville, recording four goals and eight assists for 12 points.

"Brody came to us from the NA3HL at a time of need on our back end. He solidified his spot on our team, then in our lineup, and ended as a captain that was relied on in every situation," head coach Lennie Childs said. "He embodied character traits that helped drive our culture every single day."

Beyond his contributions on the ice, Olson's leadership and commitment to the team left a lasting impact on the Jets organization.

"Janesville was an amazing place to play junior hockey and I'll always be grateful for the memories and relationships built there," Olson said.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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