Joe Rice Announces his Commitment to Gustavus Adolphus College

Published on June 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - Watertown Shamrocks alumni Joe Rice has announced his commitment to play NCAA D3 college hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

"I chose Gustavus because of its outstanding academics, strong hockey program, and the coaching staff, who made me feel welcomed and confident in my decision from the start," Rice said. "What stood out most was the culture of the program and the opportunity to develop both as a student and as a hockey player." Rice will join the Golden Gusties this fall led by third-year head coach Tyler Walsh. Gustavus is coming off a strong season finishing 18-8-1 overall and 12-4-0 in the MIAC conference before their season came to an end in an overtime loss in the MIAC Championship game. Gustavus was a natural fit for Rice, whose brother, Sam, just completed his first season with the Gustavus program.

"Having my brother attend Gustavus was also a big factor," Rice added. "It gives me a firsthand look at the school and everything it has to offer. I'm grateful for the opportunity and excited for what's ahead." For the Shamrocks, Rice's game developed significantly in his two seasons with the club. After a slow start in 2024-25 with four points in 24 games, Rice finished the year with 17 points in the final 27 games. Then again in 2025-26, Rice closed out the season hot finishing over a point-per- game after the turn of the calendar with 39 points in 32 games. He finished the season with a team leading 39 assists and second on the team with 53 points.

"Joe had a significant impact on our team each of the past two seasons," Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley said. "He has a great work ethic and plays with a competitive spirit. Over the last two years, he has rounded out his game and been a major player for us in all situations. We look forward to watching him continue his career at Gustavus."







North American Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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