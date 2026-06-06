Shamrocks Sign Wisconsin Product Lucas Franz to Tender Agreement

Published on June 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - The Watertown Shamrocks are pleased to announce the signing of forward Lucas Franz to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Franz spent this past season competing for Waukesha High School and Team Wisconsin. For Waukesha, Franz netted 16 goals and 16 assists, both team bests, in 24 games. With Team Wisconsin 16U AAA, Franz added 12 goals and 19 total points, ranking second on the team in both categories, in 23 contests.

"Lucas is a skilled, young forward with a ton of potential," Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley said. "He has a grittiness that enables him to win and possess pucks and uses his speed and playmaking to create offense."

Franz stands at 5'11" and weighs 174 lbs. He is a 2009 birth-year forward who shoots left- handed. He is from Waukesha, Wisconsin.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2026

Shamrocks Sign Wisconsin Product Lucas Franz to Tender Agreement - Watertown Shamrocks

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