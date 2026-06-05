Shamrocks Reacquire Curasi from Brown Bears

Published on June 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD -- The Watertown Shamrocks have reacquired forward Vincent Curasi from the Kenai River Brown Bears for future assets.

Curasi, who was dealt to the Brown Bears on February 5th for future assets, returns to Watertown for a second stint after closing out his first junior hockey season with 12 points in 44 games. The Waukesha, Wisconsin native posted four goals and seven points in 26 games during his tenure with the Shamrocks.

"We are thrilled to bring Vincent back to Watertown," Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley said. "He did a great job while he was with us last year and finished his season off strong in Kenai. As fans will recall, Vincent is a power forward that brings size, speed, and physicality to the lineup. He's also very good in the face-off circle. Vincent will be a huge contributor in our success this coming season." Curasi originally tendered with the Shamrocks to start his junior hockey career on June 4, 2025.

He is a 2006 birth-year, stands at 6'2", 205 lbs, and is a left-shot.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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