Minotauros Director of Content and Design, Machado, Accepts Job with ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen

Published on June 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Minot, ND - The Minot Minotauros are pleased to announce that our Director of Content and Design, Sebastian Machado, has accepted a position in professional hockey with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. He will be joining their staff as a Graphic Designer and Game Presentation Coordinator with Zawyer Sports & Entertainment.

"Sebastian has been a huge part of our front office since his arrival. His efforts with graphics, videography, and media have taken many different aspects of our organization to the next level" Tauros Head Coach and GM Cody Campbell said. "We are excited and proud that Sebastian is getting an opportunity to head to one of the most successful organizations in the ECHL and know he will only continue to contribute to the Icemen's success."

Machado, a native of Chicago, Illinois, joined the Tauros staff at the beginning of the 2023-24 season upon graduating from Minot State University. He was originally brought on as a Gameday Operations Intern before taking over as the Director of Content and Design midway through the year.

When asked to reflect on his time with the Minotauros, Machado said;

"For anyone considering an opportunity with the Minot Minotauros-whether as a full-time employee or an intern-take it. I can't adequately put into words the amount of passion, hard work, and dedication that goes into delivering the experience fans enjoy every season. Having the opportunity to learn every aspect of the organization and its operations is truly invaluable.

From top to bottom, the organization is invested in your growth-not only professionally, but personally as well. The lessons, experiences, and relationships I gained during my time with the Minotauros will stay with me for the rest of my life and continue to shape my career moving forward.

I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities this organization provided me, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for the Minotauros. Go Tauros!"

In his new role with Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, Machado will assist in the production of advertising assets, copywriting, social media graphics, photo retouching, print production, out-of-home, in-game content, team merch, etc. He will also help in planning and executing the social media plan and strategy for the Icemen as well as Zawyer Sports & Entertainment as a whole.

President of Business Operations Ken Oda said of the move, "I'm incredibly happy for Sebastian, I couldn't stop smiling when he called me to tell me." Oda continued, "Sebastian will be difficult to replace but with the quality of his work we knew it was only a matter of time. Just like the coaching staff with our players, our goal is to move people on to the next level, I'm proud of Sebastian for earning that opportunity."

The Minotauros Organization would like to thank Sebastian for his dedication to pushing the Minotauros media to new heights throughout his tenure here. His passion was reflected through the elevated branding across all aspects of the organization. Whether it was on merchandise, specialty jerseys, graphics in the rink, or on social media channels; Sebastian had a hand in turning ideas into reality. We wish him the best of luck as he takes his skillset into the professional hockey space.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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