Watertown Shamrocks Win NAHL's Production of the Year, Theisen Named Broadcaster of the Year

Published on May 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD -- The Watertown Shamrocks have taken home two North American Hockey League (NAHL) 2025-26 organizational awards, winning the league's Production of the Year award and Blake Theisen, the Director of Media and Broadcasting, being named the Broadcaster of the Year.

"Our production team has done an amazing job the past two years to not only to kickstart our broadcast but also set the standard for success," said Shamrocks' President Ryan Bisgard. "Blake Theisen, Austin Thompson, and Kyle Narod have dedicated countless hours this year to developing the systems in place and building a platform that is extremely professional for the fan experience."

Watertown's games are streamed on the league's NAHL.tv platform. The organization led the league in total minutes watched during the regular season with 1,065,667 minutes. The organization was the only team in the league to surpass a million minutes and became the first team in the history of the NAHL.tv platform to surpass a million minutes in a single season.

Earlier this season, the Shamrocks had two streams become the two highest viewed away broadcasts in the history of the NAHL.tv platform for a regular season game. On Friday, November 28th, the team set the regular season record for most viewers and total minutes watched. Then, the following night, the team recorded the second highest totals in platform history.

Additionally, Theisen was named the league's Broadcaster of the Year on Monday. Theisen joined the organization in October of their inaugural season a year ago.

"I'm truly and honored to be named the Broadcaster of the Year," Theisen said in a statement. "There are so many talented broadcasters in this league, so to be recognized is something that I don't take lightly and is something that I am immensely appreciative of. I'm very fortunate to be able to do this for a living and there are so many people from my family, to our players, coaches, and the rest of our staff that deserve thanks for allowing me to be as successful as possible.

Lastly, I want to thanks our fans in Watertown for their continued support of our broadcasts and the team."

In total, the organization has now won four league awards dating back to last season. A year ago, the team was named the 2024-25 Organization of the Year, and forward Owen Chartier was named the league's Community Service Award winner.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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