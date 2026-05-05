Austin Bruins Named 2025-26 NAHL Organization of the Year

Published on May 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN - The Austin Bruins have been named Organization of the Year by the North American Hockey League (NAHL), recognizing the franchise's excellence in player development, fan engagement, and community involvement.

This prestigious honor caps off a historic season for the Bruins both on and off the ice. The team set a new franchise record for wins in a single season, and multiple individual player records were also surpassed. Off the ice, the Bruins continued to see tremendous support from the Austin community, finishing with one of the top two attendance marks in team history.

"This recognition is incredibly special because it represents so much more than what happens on the ice," said Brian Schulz, President of Business Operations for the Austin Bruins. "It is a direct reflection of our players, coaches, staff, volunteers, billet families, player parents, and-most importantly-our fans. This truly is a shared achievement."

This award reflects the Bruins' continued efforts to prioritize their core organizational pillars of player development, fan engagement, and community involvement which continue to drive success throughout the organization.

"Our foundation is built on people," Schulz added. "The passion and commitment of this community are what make Austin such a special place for hockey. We are incredibly proud to represent this city and grateful for the support that makes achievements like this possible."

As the Bruins continue their postseason run, the organization remains focused on building upon this momentum and delivering a championship-caliber experience for its players and fans.

For more information about the Austin Bruins, including tickets and upcoming games, visit www.AustinBruins.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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