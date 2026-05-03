Bruins Fall in Game Two, 2-0

Published on May 2, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MN - The Aberdeen Wings came out victorious in a close 2-0 battle with the Austin Bruins Saturday night to even up the Central Division Final at one game a piece.

The Wings struck first late in the opening frame on a Owen Pitters shot that bounced off the chest of Bruins goalie Jack Solomon right onto the stick of Brody Dustin who buried it in the net for a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later the Bruins were on the power play courtesy of a Briggs Orr boarding call but were unable to capitalize. Austin would close out the period on the power play after Matthew Martin was called for a tripping minor.

The second period started with 22 seconds of five-on-four hockey before the Wings killed off the rest of the penalty.

Neither team could find the back of the twine in the second and the game headed into the final frame of regulation with a 1-0 Aberdeen advantage.

The Bruins would see three different power play opportunities in the third period but were denied on all chances by Aberdeen's Willum Braun.

The Bruins would pull Solomon for an extra skater with just over two minutes remaining in the contest and peppered the net still to no avail. Mikey Coleman would head to the sin bin with a minute left on a high sticking minor, putting Aberdeen on their fourth power play of the game.

With the net empty once again, Easton Edwards scored an empty net power play goal to seal the game and the Wings shutout.

The shutout loss marks the first time Austin has been held scoreless this season.

The Division Final moves to Aberdeen next weekend with Games Three and Four taking place at the Odde Ice Arena on May 8th and 9th. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7:15pm.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2026

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