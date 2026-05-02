Matsvei Marshchanok's Two Third Period Goals Power Bruins to Game One Win

Published on May 1, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MN - The Central Division Final kicked off with a bang Friday night at Riverside Arena as the Bruins took Game One over the Aberdeen Wings 3-2.

The Bruins were on the man advantage early after Cooper Anderson earned a two-minute minor penalty for boarding just 1:07 into the game. EJ Paddington took advantage of a rebound chance off of Aberdeen netminder Willum Braun's pad to give the Bruins an early 1-0 advantage.

Paddington has been a force on the power play, scoring five power play goals in his last seven outings.

The Wings netted the equalizer at 11:35 after Jack Solomon kicked a shot from Easton Edwards right onto the stick of Jibber Kuhl who fired it into the back of the net for his fourth of the postseason.

The penalty bug hit the Bruins late in the opening frame, as three different Bruins went into the sin bin in the final seven and a half minutes. Ryan Lund was called for a hold with 1:50 to go in the period and soon after Gavin Hruza joined him for a Wings five-on-three advantage to close the period.

The Bruins penalty kill shut down the first penalty to bring them up to just one man down, but a Zander Lipsett tripping minor sent them back to a two-man disadvantage for a brief moment. The Black and Gold successfully killed off both penalties and the game was back to even.

After a failed breakout attempt by Austin, Aberdeen took advantage going the other way. Brody Dustin broke free of the Bruins defense and sent a wrist shot past Solomon for the Wings' first lead of the night.

The Bruins came out flying in the third and kept the pressure on Braun, ripping shots left and right. At 5:09, Matsvei Marshchanok and Gus Elbert found themselves in a two-on-one break. Elbert bounced a shot off of Braun's pads right to Marshchanok's stick who sent it to the back of the twine to tie the game back up at two.

Marshchanok wasn't finished. Just over six minutes later, he found himself in a similar situation, this time with his brother Siamion. Siamion centered a pass to the slot and once again Matsvei shot it by Braun for the go-ahead goal and eventual game winner.

Solomon finished the night with 23 saves on 25 shots to earn his 11th straight victory. The Bruins have now won nine straight games, a season high winning streak for the team.

The Division Final continues Saturday night at Riverside Arena, with Game Two's puck drop scheduled for 7:05pm. All tickets for the game are just $5 and can be found at tickets.austinbruins,com.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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