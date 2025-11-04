Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2026-27 Season: Mason Majewski

Published on November 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Mason Majewski!

Majewski, from Madison, WI, is a 5'8 170 lbs Forward who currently plays for the Madison Capitals 18U AAA. The right-shot forward has appeared in a total of 37 games between 18UAAA and NAT1HL 18U, tallying 8 goals, 13 assists, for 21 total points so far this season. During the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 71 total games, scoring 51 goals, 50 assists, for 101 total points.

Director of Player Personnel for the Aberdeen Wings, Al Dorich, explains, "Mason is a talented hockey player with excellent hockey IQ, and vision on the ice. He has been a target since the U15 level, and we feel his game will translate well to the uptempo, quick pace we wish to achieve. His outstanding character also aligns with our core values for success."







