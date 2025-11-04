Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2026-27 Season: Landon Rogers

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Landon Rogers!

Rogers, is a 5'10 185 lbs forward from Fairbanks, AK who currently plays for CarShield AAA 18U. The right-shot forward has appeared in 35 games, and scored 16 goals, 21 assists, for 37 total points so far this season between 18U AAA, and NAT1HL. Last season, he appeared in 72 games, and scored 7 goals, 10 assists, for 17 total points.

Director of Player Personnel for the Aberdeen Wings, Al Dorich says, "Landon is a strong skating forward with a great shot and a knack for the net. He will add speed to our forecheck and a high level of compete, with a game that complements our style of hockey. He comes highly regarded from his team for his character, and work ethic as well."

Landon also got to sign his tender agreement on-site.







