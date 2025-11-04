Aberdeen Wings Sign First Tender for the 2026-27 Season: Joey Kotzian

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the first tender signing of the season, Joey Kotzian!

Kotzian, from Elk River, MN, is a 6'2 181 lbs defenseman who currently plays with Team MPLS Magazine. The right-shot D-Man has appeared in 21 games so far this season for 1 goal, 12 assists, for 13 total points. Last year, for Elk River High School, he appeared in 26 games, for 4 goals, 9 assists, for 13 total points.

"Joey is a strong skating, puck-moving defenseman who we identified as a core piece of our build for next year," says Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich. He continues to say, "He adds a skill set that can make plays to our blue line and checks a lot of boxes we value here in making a successful team. His character and work ethic are a great fit for our program."

Joey even got to sign his tender agreement on-site during his visit.







